(Video) Liverpool fans unveil huge Anfield mosaic for emotional Jurgen Klopp

Saying ‘thank you’ (or ‘danke’) alone cannot begin to repay the debt each and every one of us owes Jurgen Klopp.

But at the very least, we hope it begins to communicate the depth of our love and appreciation for a bona fide Liverpool legend in the German tactician.

We don’t quite know how we’ll ever manage to get over him, but we’re extremely grateful for the joyous nine years he’s given us at the helm.

From the bottom of our hearts here at Empire of the Kop – danke, Jurgen.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Andy Kelly on X & beINSports:

https://x.com/Manase_LFC/status/1792209415166378441