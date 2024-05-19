‘Personal terms agreed’: Fabrizio Romano breaks evening transfer news – Rival Watch

Chelsea Football Club are now set to complete a move for Palmeiras’ Estevao Willian.

The player will make the switch in 2025, following the agreement of personal terms, according to a tweet from CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔵 Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Brazilian gem Willian Estevão, here we go! Palmeiras ready to accept final bid worth €40m plus €25m add-ons. Personal terms agreed 10 days ago, Estevão will join #CFC in 2025. 🇧🇷 Just waiting for Palmeiras president to sign. pic.twitter.com/aNEidrX7cT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2024

The 17-year-old wide man is considered another top-tier Brazilian talent, nicknamed Messinho. A figure potentially exceeding €60m would make the player the most expensive footballer coming from South America ever.

Meanwhile at Liverpool: Frankfurt moves possible?

It’s understood that Willian Pacho is not the only Frankfurt footballer we supposedly have our eye on ahead of the summer window.

Prior speculation would suggest that Omar Marmoush and Hugo Larsson might also tempt us. Though, both of which have also reportedly garnered some interest from our Premier League rivals.

Any business covering the forward line, however, will be contingent on what firstly happens with Mo Salah’s contract (set to expire in 2025).

Likewise, it remains to be seen whether Michael Edwards and Co. will feel inclined to cash in on any other member of the front-three.

An intriguing summer window beckons.

