Sky Sports pundit makes ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool claim as Slot era comes with huge warning

Paul Merson has warned incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot that he will have his work cut out for him following in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is set to call time on his nine-year stay at Anfield in the Reds’ final league clash against Wolves this afternoon.

“Good luck to the new manager coming in – he has got some of the biggest shoes to ever fill,” the former Gunners star told Sky Sports.

“What he’s done at Liverpool I couldn’t talk highly enough. Unbelievable.”

The ex-AZ Alkmaar head coach is set to pick up the reins after having led Feyenoord to further domestic success by securing the KNVB Cup in 2023/24.

Give Arne Slot time…

We’d like to point commentators and fans alike to a speech delivered by Jurgen Klopp in his first press conference in 2015: “Please give us the time to work on it – to think much more positive than today about me and all the people at LFC.

“If we want, this could be a really special day. If we want and we are prepared to work for it.”

It is precisely because of the calibre of man departing the club that our new boss must be afforded the time required to leave his own stamp on the club.

We know not to expect radical change at Anfield in the sense of Slot appreciating and implementing a similar style of football over in the Eredivisie.

Give the new man time – that’s all we ask.

