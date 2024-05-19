(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold in bits and pieces during magical YNWA for Klopp

Virgil van Dijk was not the only Liverpool footballer overwhelmed by the emotions taking hold of Anfield – understandably so given the nature of the occasion.

The Reds’ vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, was spotted in tears as he took in a majestic rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone in honour of departing head coach Jurgen Klopp.

It’s fair to say our No.66 is a fair representation of each and every one of us in the club’s global fanbase at this very moment.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

