(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold in bits and pieces during magical YNWA for Klopp

Virgil van Dijk was not the only Liverpool footballer overwhelmed by the emotions taking hold of Anfield – understandably so given the nature of the occasion.
The Reds’ vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, was spotted in tears as he took in a majestic rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone in honour of departing head coach Jurgen Klopp.
It’s fair to say our No.66 is a fair representation of each and every one of us in the club’s global fanbase at this very moment.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:
TRENT😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/m2PJ7k5Vqx
— hae (@drwnunez) May 19, 2024