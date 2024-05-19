(Video) Extra special hug between Klopp and Trent will have fans welling up

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been particularly eloquent in his comments made about Jurgen Klopp ahead of the German’s final game in charge.

The 56-year-old – who oversaw the No.66’s rise from Academy graduate to generational talent – spared an extra-special hug for his fullback after making changes in the second-half.

It’s a sight that truly highlights the significance of Jurgen Klopp’s accomplishments at Anfield and the positive state he leaves the club behind in for successor Arne Slot.

