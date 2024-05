Boy, oh boy, is Jurgen Klopp leaving going to hurt.

The German tactician seemed to realise the gravity of the situation as he departed Liverpool’s training pitch at the AXA centre for the final time.

The 56-year-old gave the posts a sharp rap as he made his exit ahead of the Reds’ impending clash with Wolves this afternoon.

One can only begin to imagine what must have been going through his squad’s minds.

You can catch the clip below (from 7:32 onwards), courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube account: