(Video) ‘Made my dreams come true’: Alexander-Arnold in pieces with tear-filled interview about Klopp

The entire Liverpool family felt the loss of Jurgen Klopp and with Trent Alexander-Arnold being both fan and player, you can see that the departure of our manager hit him hard.

Speaking with Viaplay after the game, the Scouser said: “He made everything come true for you, he’s changed my life and everyone around me – my whole family. This was all possible through him, I can never say thank you enough for that.

“He made my dreams come true, there’s a big thank you to him for that.”

It wasn’t just the words that our No.66 was saying but the way in which he was saying them, before going on to confirm he can’t remember the last time he cried.

The vice captain perhaps realised then more than ever just how much the German means to him, a feeling that will never go away.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s interview courtesy of Viaplay (via @metrentlfc on X):

Give me a break pls, now I'm crying again pic.twitter.com/1CG74NHgGU — ☆☆ (@metrentlfc) May 19, 2024

