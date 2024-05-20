(Video) Alisson labels Klopp the ‘special one’ in brilliant Anfield tribute to his boss

Alisson Becker was one of the key pieces in the jigsaw that led to Liverpool winning our major honours under Jurgen Klopp and it’s clear that he has a lot of love for his boss.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the ‘keeper said: “Jurgen is a special one. He said when he came here that he’s the ‘normal one’ but he’s defintely a special one for us, for the players who played under his leadership.

“I think he’s a natural leader… so I will have so many memories, good memories. I’m so thankful and grateful that I had the opportunity to work under Jurgen Klopp.”

It’s clear to see how much the Brazilian loves his manager and that is a relationship that will no doubt last forever, such is the love between the pair.

Results will return and trophies no doubt too but these relationships may be the most impossible thing for anyone to replicate.

You can watch Alisson’s comments on Klopp via @SkySportsPL on X:

"He is a special one" Alisson speaks about Jurgen Klopp 🤝🔴 pic.twitter.com/FOM7b5cfaU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2024

