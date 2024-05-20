Ruben Amorim truth now emerges; Liverpool were annoyed at what happened

It seems remarkable to think that, at one stage, Ruben Amorim was considered a serious candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, however, had a very different idea about how they wanted to fill the void in question.

In fact, one report from James Pearce and Oliver Kay at The Athletic has made clear that the Reds weren’t happy about the manner in which speculation spread over the Portuguese head coach’s links to Anfield.

“In the second week of April, reports in Portugal suggested Amorim had been offered the position of Klopp’s successor and had verbally agreed a three-year contract. Liverpool vehemently denied that, as did the man himself. ‘There was no interview and certainly no agreement,’ the 39-year-old said on April 11,” the journalists wrote.

“The reports about Amorim – whose fitness coach at Sporting, Paulo Berreira, was a former Anfield staff member – caused a degree of annoyance at Liverpool, who did not want any candidate, such as Slot, thinking the job had been offered to anyone else.

“The reality is that Amorim, who was keen to move to the Premier League, did feature on Liverpool’s list, having scored well in much of the data analysis, but he was never a front-runner.”

Not a perfect fit at Anfield

There was plenty to admire about the former Braga boss and what he could bring to the red half of Merseyside.

Like Slot, Amorim had transformed a two-team league into a three-way title race, winning two of the last five championships on offer in Portugal.

There were, however, serious concerns over how a three-man backline would translate over in England – especially in light of our current setup under Jurgen Klopp.

In a new era that will demand some level of stability (given the calibre of the coach departing), we simply couldn’t afford to take such a risk.

