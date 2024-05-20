Five key factors which helped Arne Slot to convince Liverpool chiefs to give him the job – report

Arne Slot will need to produce something special if he’s to even come close to replicating Jurgen Klopp’s legacy at Liverpool, but the new head coach has already shown indicators that he could be a splendid choice for the job.

The club confirmed his appointment on Monday evening, with a report from The Athletic highlighting five factors which ultimately convinced Anfield chiefs that he was the right man:

An overperformance on expectations given the resources available to him at Feyenoord

An ability to develop talent from within and improve players

A ‘dynamic, high-energy, possession-based brand of attacking football’ which is well suited to the Liverpool squad that he inherits

Excellent communication skills

An eagerness to take on the challenge of being Klopp’s immediate successor

Although Liverpool chiefs had several other candidates in mind – Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim were two of the previous favourites before they dropped out of the running, while it’s emerged that Luciano Spalletti and Ernesto Valverde were also considered – the board appear to be firmly convinced by Slot.

Many of the key factors which reportedly swayed Edwards and Hughes were also standout traits of Klopp at Anfield. He too made his budget at LFC stretch far beyond what other managers would’ve achieved, along with promoting the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah from the academy.

The Dutchman’s affable nature and enthusiasm for the Reds’ job also mirrors that of his predecessor, and while it’d be unfair to expect the 45-year-old to be a carbon copy of the man he’s replacing, the similarities are very encouraging.

It helps, too, that Slot’s tactical approach is deemed to be a good fit for the current Liverpool squad, which should help to facilitate a relatively smooth transition from one regime to the next, rather than trying to implement a radical stylistic overhaul.

There will be subtle yet significant differences between Klopp and the new head coach, but there’s also plenty of reason to have confidence that this most critical of hiring decisions by FSG will ultimately prove to be the right one.

