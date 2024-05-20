(Video) Brilliant clip emerges featuring Wataru Endo’s family during post-match lap of honour

Wataru Endo was among the Liverpool players who brought their children onto the pitch for the post-match lap of honour after our final match of the season on Sunday.

As the 31-year-old made his way around the playing surface to salute the fans who remained in the ground, he was obediently followed by his four kids, one of whom joined in his father in clapping the supporters.

One brilliant camera angle shows the midfielder’s offspring walking in near-perfect straight line synchronicity behind him as they took in their hallowed surroundings.

We hope Endo and his family have enjoyed their first nine months in England as much as we’ve enjoyed watching the Japan captain at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield this season!

You can view the clip of the midfielder and his children below, via @4asyup on X (formerly Twitter):