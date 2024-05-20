(Video) Feyenoord fans gave Arne Slot a very fitting send-off after his final match at De Kuip

Liverpool and Feyenoord were kindred spirits on Sunday, with both teams marking the final game of the season by giving their respective managers a poignant send-off.

Just as there were emotional scenes at Anfield yesterday to bid Jurgen Klopp the fondest of farewells, our Rotterdam counterparts also said a heartfelt goodbye to Arne Slot, who of course is set to take the German’s place in the home dugout in L4.

Another link between the two clubs is their association with You’ll Never Walk Alone, and it was that very anthem with which the Eredivisie team’s fans serenaded their departing boss at De Kuip after they ended their campaign with a 4-0 win over neighbours Excelsior.

It felt like a very fitting send-off from Feyenoord suppoters for the 45-year-old, considering the club that he’ll be joining, and he’ll already be very acclimatised to hearing that iconic song by the time his first match at Anfield rolls around.

Just wait until he hears it being sung passionately by almost 60,000 Liverpool fans at every home fixture!

