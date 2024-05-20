How much Liverpool are paying Feyenoord for Arne Slot’s services

Liverpool are understood to have agreed a compensation package of roughly £9.4m with Feyenoord for Arne Slot’s services this summer.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce and Oliver Kay of The Athletic ahead of the Dutchman’s arrival on June 1.

The figure in question could rise beyond £11.1m according to sources close to the Eredivisie outfit.

Jurgen Klopp’s very relevant message for Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp urged supporters attending his final game as Liverpool boss with a few words of welcome for the next man to take over the reins.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team. Change is good,” the 56-year-old was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

All that before leading a chant for Arne Slot in the dying stages of his post-match presentation, thanking him for nine scintillating years at the helm.

The very fabric of club and city will be forever changed by the former Dortmund boss’ time on the red half of Merseyside.

Yet it speaks volumes of the man’s character that he spent a significant portion of his farewell speech looking to the future.

If we’re to take Jurgen’s words as gospel – and we’re more than inclined to! – there’s no reason to stop believing in exciting times at Anfield.

What to expect from Arne Slot?

There were some fascinating parallels on display over in Rotterdam in recognising Slot’s accomplishments.

Take Feyenoord’s touching tribute to the former AZ Alkmaar coach, fittingly ending with a chorus of You’ll Never Walk Alone in the most clear of nods to his future employers.

Whilst not a carbon copy of the manager departing Liverpool, there are enough in the way of similarities to feel that Liverpool will not be heading completely into the unknown in 2024/25.

Expect charisma aplenty, press-heavy football and a willingness to compete against richer rivals.

Doesn’t sound totally removed from what we’ve experienced under Jurgen Klopp, does it?

