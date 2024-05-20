(Video) Klopp dances as John Barnes raps in perfect end of season party moment

The season is over, Liverpool finished third and Jurgen Klopp has gone but there was still plenty of reason for the club’s end of season party.

Much focus would have been on the departing German but when John Barnes takes to the stage to rap, our legendary manager happily played the role of backing dancer.

Our ex-player sang ‘Rapper’s Delight’ by The Sugarhill Gang and it’s safe to say that everyone lucky enough to be in attendance was treated to an unforgettable moment.

You can watch the video of Klopp and Barnes via @Notorious_DlV on X:

Jurgen klopp dancing john barnes singing pic.twitter.com/aytALBr7zR — . (@Notorious_DlV) May 20, 2024

