(Video) ‘Everybody is overspending’: Klopp reflects on FSG and competing financially with Man City

Jurgen Klopp can now speak a lot more honestly and openly about his time as Liverpool manager now that his time as boss has come to an end.

This was on show during his end of match comments with Sky Sports with the 56-year-old stating: “The other clubs with the most money, with the best players, with the best managers – they are the best teams, they win it.

“We didn’t have the best manager, we never had the best team but for a while we played definitely the best football. I loved that and in a world where if you want to improve everyone was overspending – we didn’t.”

It’s a statement that will no doubt cause rival supporters to scoff because of the money spent on several players in a red shirt but the club have only ever spent sustainably within our budget.

When we see Manchester City’s list of financial breaches and criticisms of their success, it’s refreshing to know that nobody can think we ever cheated our way to glory.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

