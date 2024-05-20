(Image) John Henry’s wife fires the perfect Instagram riposte to Man City’s title tweet

Amid the fond farewell to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield on Sunday, the Premier League’s final day also saw Manchester City being crowned champions yet again.

With the spectre of 115 charges for breaches of financial rules still casting a shadow over the club, any on-field success for Pep Guardiola’s side invariably comes with that considerable asterisk attached.

The social media admins at the Etihad Stadium appeared to have the Reds on their mind when posting a tweet to mark their fourth successive league title yesterday, with the words ‘This Means Four’ each sandwiched by trophy emojis.

🏆 THIS 🏆 MEANS 🏆 FOUR 🏆 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2024

It won’t have been lost on Liverpool fans that it was a snide reference to the LFC marketing slogan ‘This Means More’, and it certainly wasn’t lost on Linda Pizzuti.

John Henry’s wife shared a screenshot of Man City’s tweet to her Instagram story, along with her own words of ‘A sincere congratulations to Man City – Premier League Champions! So much respect for this tremendous achievement. Thanks for thinking of us on this special day ❤️’.

It was a perfect riposte to the Manchester club, who’ve shown a lack of class in evidently trolling of their rivals rather than concentrating solely on their own success.

You can view Pizzuti’s dig at Man City below, via the Instagram story of linda_pizzuti: