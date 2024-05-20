Liverpool officially announce Arne Slot as their new head coach

Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Arne Slot as their new head coach, with the Dutchman set to officially begin in the role from 1 June.

The Reds made the announcement via the club’s official website at 5pm on Monday evening, with the 45-year-old due to formally take charge from Saturday week, subject to a work permit.

The news had been an open secret for some time, and following the conclusion of Jurgen Klopp’s final game as LFC manager just 24 hours ago, the club has wasted little time in officially naming his successor.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Virgil van Dijk’s adorable reaction to his daughter scoring at Anfield Road end

READ MORE: ‘At the moment…’ – Virgil van Dijk drops post-season update on Liverpool contract situation

It hasn’t exactly come as a shock to the system that Slot is Liverpool’s new head coach, but it’s welcome to see an official announcement coming out so soon after the end of the 2023/24 season.

Replacing Klopp’s gargantuan legacy will be no easy task, but the Dutchman arrives at Anfield with a solid reputation from his work at Feyenoord, who he led to the Eredivisie title last year and the Europa Conference League final in 2022.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Rotterdam outfit accured a very impressive haul of 84 points from 34 league matches under the 45-year-old this season, too, although they had to settle for a runners-up slot given the phenomenal performance of champions PSV Eindhoven.

Slot was given an adoring send-off by his former club’s fans at De Kuip yesterday, and by officially taking charge from 1 June, he’ll have ample time to get his feet under the table and prepare for his first season at Liverpool as thoroughly as possible.

Good luck, Arne – if you even come close to replicating the legacy of your predecessor, you’ll have done a damn good job at Anfield!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!