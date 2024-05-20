(Video) Liverpool players and staff unite for ‘simply the best’ at end of season party

It’s been a long season full of twists and turns and with an emotional ending even Hollywood would be proud of but Liverpool’s 2023/24 campaign has come to a close.

The Reds are now ‘looking’ for a new manager to slot into Jurgen Klopp’s vacant role and the end of season party mirrored the sentiment inside Anfield on the final game.

Special tribute was paid to the boss, his staff and the players and footage of them all stood on a stage in front of friends and family is special.

The sound of Tina Turner’s ‘Simply the Best’ was played and that’s probably the perfect way to describe our departing German.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool staff and players via @404NUNEZ on X:

