How Liverpool staff have privately reacted to Arne Slot’s appointment

Liverpool’s appointment of Arne Slot appears to have gone down well with club staff.

The 45-year-old certainly has a supporter in outgoing assistant boss Pep Lijnders who is understood to consider his compatriot the best Dutch coach in world football.

“His appointment has been received well internally at Liverpool, where some staff members have had contact with him stretching back long before this process began,” James Pearce and Oliver Kay reported for The Athletic.

“They consider him likeable and collaborative and feel that Slot seems to be an ideal cultural fit.”

Jurgen Klopp signed off on his Anfield career with a 2-0 win over Gary O’Neill’s Wolves, with the Reds securing third place in the English top-flight.

Questions over risk

There will undoubtedly be those who point to Slot’s limited array of silverware secured during his stay in Dutch football.

The former AZ Alkmaar boss has secured two pieces of silverware with Feyenoord whilst also reaching the final of the Europa Conference League.

By comparison, Jurgen Klopp had won two Bundesliga titles in a row whilst having also reached the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund.

At that point, however, the 56-year-old was considered by far and out the obvious candidate to take over from Brendan Rodgers.

Fast forward to the modern day and there is no other candidate that stands out head and shoulders above our incoming boss.

