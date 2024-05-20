(Video) Fresh footage has emerged amid Nunez’s supposed rift with Klopp

If you frequented X (or Twitter, as it was formerly known) yesterday, you will have been regaled with emotional scenes around Jurgen Klopp’s final game at Liverpool.

You might have also come across accusations levelled against Darwin Nunez who, some claimed, was behaving rather strangely in the post-match celebrations.

Has a rift emerged between striker and manager?

No. It doesn’t seem that way. In fact, footage that has since emerged in the club’s post-season party showcased the pair getting along just fine. Scratch that – better than fine.

Nothing to worry about when it comes to our No.9’s future it seems!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Liddellpool: