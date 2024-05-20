Mo Salah may have just answered a burning question about his Liverpool future on social media

Mo Salah may have just delivered a resounding answer to speculation over his Liverpool future with a statemenet he’s communicated via social media on Monday evening.

After the Reds rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad last summer, clubs from the Saudi Pro League are believed to be circling for the 31-year-old once more.

However, taking to X this evening, the Egyptian appears to have offered the strongest clue yet that he’ll still be an LFC player in Arne Slot’s first season as head coach.

Salah posted: “We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

After his momentary touchline dispute with Jurgen Klopp during the 2-2 draw at West Ham last month, several pundits tried to stir the pot by claiming that it was a sign of irrevocable disenchantment from Salah.

Of course, the German has sadly departed Liverpool since then, but the Egyptian’s tweet has made it abundantly clear that he wants to win more silverware at Anfield.

Given the standards that he’s set since coming to the club in 2017, it would’ve hurt the 31-year-old sorely to see the Reds’ Premier League title challenge fading out during a wretched April, with the Europa League also falling by the wayside.

We’re still waiting for Salah to formally declare his future to LFC in the form of a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in 13 months’ time, but it’s understood that Slot and the club are eager for that uncertainty to be put to bed sooner rather than later.

The player himself may have pointedly made the biggest declaration yet that any prospective suitors looking to pounce on the managerial changeover at Anfield will be left disappointed, whereas it’ll come as music to the ears of Liverpool fans.

