Arne Slot has already done one thing at Liverpool which shows that he means business

It was only at 5pm on Monday evening that Liverpool confirmed the appointment of Arne Slot as their new head coach, but it seems that the Dutchman has already laid down a firm marker at the club.

As reported by Chris Bascombe for The Telegraph, the 45-year-old has brought forward the start date of pre-season training – which is now due to commence in the first week of July – so that he can swiftly acclimatise to his new surroundings.

There’s a very strong possibility that some members of his squad will be involved in the latter stages of Euro 2024 and the Copa America at that juncture, although the Reds players who go deep into those tournaments will naturally be given a later return date for club duty ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

This is a very early statement of intent from Slot, and one which shows that he means business at Liverpool.

The next Premier League campaign doesn’t begin until 17 August, a week later than the start of the season which has just finished, so the bulk of the Reds’ squad will effectively have an extra fortnight to prepare for the beginning of 2024/25.

There are currently three pre-season fixtures lined up for a tour of the USA, the first of which sees us take on Real Betis on 27 July, although the club may seek to arrange a couple of games closer to home before that transatlantic venture.

Slot will be acutely aware that he has a fiendlishly tough act to follow in Jurgen Klopp and will undoubtedly be determined to answer the inevitable sceptics as swiftly as possible, but he wouldn’t have been given the job unless the Anfield hierarchy were fully convinced that he’s the right fit for the role.

Those Liverpool players not embarking on international duty can enjoy six weeks off before the serious business starts again, this time under new management!

