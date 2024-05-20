(Video) What Thiago did with fans on the Kop was special ahead of Anfield exit

It wasn’t just Jurgen Klopp who left Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara also said his goodbye to Anfield and he made sure to thank supporters.

After receiving a brilliant send-off on the pitch, the midfielder headed to the Kop after the full-time whistle and made a real effort to speak with as many people as possible.

Taking pictures, signing memorabilia and just trying to show his thanks, our No.6 clearly has a lot of love for the club.

A man that could have gone down as a club legend had he been on Merseyside longer and had more luck with injuries, it’s been a pleasure to watch the 33-year-old.

You can view the video of Thiago via @KerrySomewhere on X:

We are hanging out in the Kop after the match and Thiago is taking selfies with supporters. 🤩 #LFC #YNWA #anfield #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/DfuqCbrODZ — Kerry ✈⚽️🌍 (@KerrySomewhere) May 19, 2024

