(Video) Watch Virgil van Dijk’s adorable reaction to his daughter scoring at Anfield Road end

Virgil van Dijk has netted 23 goals for Liverpool so far, and now one of his daughters can also lay claim to scoring at Anfield, in a manner of speaking.

The Reds’ first-team players were accompanied by their families for a post-match lap of honour after signing off the season with a 2-0 win at home to Wolves, with some of the kids already showing signs of attributes which have been passed down from their fathers!

When walking across the pitch in front of the Anfield Road Stand, one of the captain’s children took aim from the edge of the penalty area, eliciting a cheer from any spectators who watched the ball roll into the net.

The skipper reacted by raising his arms in the air in triumph as he enjoyed watching his daughter emulate Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah by scoring into that particular goal yesterday – an adorable reaction from a proud father!

