(Video) Liverpool fans will be teary-eyed at what Klopp & Elliott did long after Wolves win

Liverpool fans will be teary-eyed at what Klopp & Elliott did long after Wolves win

Jurgen Klopp made absolute sure that every Liverpool fan attending his final game in charge of the Reds got their fill.

And the players too!

Harvey Elliott was the lucky recipient of a particularly lengthy and warm embrace long after the 2-0 win over Wolves as we secured third place in the English top-flight.

You can’t help but wonder at what could have been given the former Fulham academy star’s career still has a long way to go!

You can catch the clip below (at 0:36), courtesy of Echo reporter Theo Squires:

