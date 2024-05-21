Alan Shearer names ‘brilliant’ Liverpool man as the best in the PL in his position

Alan Shearer has named one of Jurgen Klopp’s greatest Liverpool signings as the best player in the Premier League in his respective position.

While naming his Premier League team of the season the former Newcastle United forward labelled Andy Robertson as ‘brilliant’ and can’t see anyone ‘getting in above’ our No.26.

The Scotland international ended the campaign with three goals and two assists in 23 league outings but did spend a large chunk of the season sidelined with a shoulder injury.

“Andy Robertson. I don’t see anyone challenging him. Nobody is getting in above Robertson, he’s a brilliant player, spot on,” Shearer said on BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast (via The Boot Room).

Since signing for the Reds for just £8m in 2017 the former Dundee United man has become recognised as one of the best defenders in the world.

The energy and relentless that the Scotsman provides on the left flank is almost unmatched and he’s up there in regards to being recognised as one of Klopp’s best ever signings.

Robertson remains an underrated player by many in the footballing world but it’s nice to see him receive some recognition from Shearer.

You’d suspect that Arne Slot will have the 30-year-old firmly in his plans for next season and we look forward to seeing what can be achieved.

