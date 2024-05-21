(Video) Alisson Becker drops strong hint that one important figure will remain at Liverpool

It’s a summer of considerable change at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp and many of his coaching staff departing, but Alisson Becker has given a strong clue that one important figure will remain at Anfield under Arne Slot.

Head goalkeeping coach John Achterberg and his assistant Jack Robinson are among those moving on from Merseyside, but another man in that department appears to be staying.

The Reds’ number one spoke to Steve McManaman for Stadium Astro after the 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday and paid tribute to those who are leaving the club.

When the ex-Liverpool winger interjected to enquire if Claudio Taffarel would remain at Anfield, Alisson replied: “Looks like, looks like.”

Although dedicated operators such as Achterberg and Robinson will be missed, it’s refreshing to hear that it seems as if Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning goalkeeper is staying put at Liverpool.

Amid a summer of upheaval with a much-changed backroom staff, any sense of continuity is to be welcomed, and having a man of the 58-year-old’s standing in the game involved at the club is a significant plus.

You can view the exchange between McManaman and Alisson below (from 1:29), via Stadium Astro on YouTube: