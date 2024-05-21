‘What he’s done…’ – David Beckham willingly risks Man Utd fans’ wrath with Jurgen Klopp verdict

David Beckham has put his Manchester United affiliations aside with his glowing appraisal of the job that Jurgen Klopp did at Liverpool.

The German’s reign ended with victory over Wolves on Sunday, capping a near decade-long spell during which he lifted several major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, the former England star was effusive in his praise of the 56-year-old, even as the manager of a rival club.

Beckham gushed: “Even as a Man United fan I love Jurgen. I love his character, his personality, and what he brings to the sport. I am going to get killed by some of my Man United mates, but I am sad to see him leave. What he’s done for the club and the sport has been incredible.”

Having played under the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti and Fabio Capello in his career, for Beckham to speak so glowingly of Klopp illustrates just how special a manager Liverpool had in the German.

Such was his impact at Anfield that he even had some supporters of rival clubs openly voicing their appreciation of the job that he did on Merseyside, so the ex-United and Real Madrid winger isn’t alone in that regard.

Just as we’d readily recognise how exceptional a manager Ferguson was at Old Trafford, the 49-year-old is able to look past club loyalties and acknowledge what a formidable boss the Reds had in Jurgen.

Klopp is going to be missed not just at Liverpool but throughout England, and while he’s now set to embark on a well-earned break from football, we imagine that he’ll re-enter the sport in some capacity further down the line. Whoever acquires his services next will be incredibly lucky to have him.

