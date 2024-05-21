(Image) Better than Cole Palmer: Harvey Elliott stat should put pressure on Southgate

Credit where credit is due, the English national team has quite the array of midfielders at its disposal.

Regardless, we still find it a little strange that Harvey Elliott hasn’t been included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad ahead of the Euros.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable 2023/24 campaign, registering the most assists of English players in the Premier League this term.

He’s contributed with dynamism off the bench and played superbly when given the opportunity to start fixtures for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season.

Hopefully, that’s recognised sooner rather than later.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @WilliamHill: