News coming out England camp will leave Liverpool fans scratching heads over one player

Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad ahead of the 2024 European Championship has been named.

Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez are among the internationals to make the cut.

One name that is surprisingly missing from the squad sheet, however, is that of Liverpool’s 21-year-old young gem Harvey Elliott.

A most curious absence given that emerging starlet Kobbie Mainoo received the nod over him.

Mainoo over Elliott?

No disrespect meant to the young Manchester United star, but our No.19 has proven his credentials far more consistently this season.

More to the point, he’s been playing below his level internationally for quite some time now.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re happy to see Jones’ quality finally earn some acknowledgement, but it’s disappointing to see another highly competent young player ignored in the process.

On the plus side, at least it ensures Elliott has a clean break from the demands of competitive football.

All in time for Arne Slot’s official arrival on June 1!

