(Video) Fan captures what Gakpo did to a crying Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold was every Liverpool fan during Jurgen Klopp’s departure as he struggled to contain his emotions on what was a momentous day at Anfield.

During the German’s guard of honour, his speech and then for ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at the end, our vice captain was visibly upset.

Footage from the stands has now shown Cody Gakpo spotting his teammate was upset and going over to give him a big hug.

It was a great gesture that shows the togetherness that has been built within our dressing room.

You can watch the moment between Gakpo and Alexander-Arnold via @lfcemii on X:

