(Video) Mark Goldbridge just settled Klopp vs Guardiola debate once and for all

Congratulations to Pep Guardiola for winning a fourth league title in a row with Manchester City.

We still have serious doubts over the Spaniard being considered superior to Jurgen Klopp, however, as a coach and manager.

Mark Goldbridge shares our thoughts on the matter, it seems, pointing out the financial disparity between Liverpool and the Sky Blues, and the German tactician’s ability to transform various footballers.

To Guardiola’s credit, he has most certainly transformed City into a domestic behemoth. But there’s one clear winner, as far as we’re concerned, and that’s the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Mark Goldbridge’s X account: