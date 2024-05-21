Harvey Elliott explains Liverpool squad are ‘very excited’ ahead of Arne Slot’s arrival

Despite the sadness amongst the Liverpool camp following the departure of Jurgen Klopp on Sunday, Harvey Elliott has insisted the Reds squad are ‘very excited’ ahead of the arrival of Arne Slot.

The Dutchman was announced as Klopp’s successor yesterday and will officially take up his new role on June 1 after signing a three-year deal.

Elliott was named in the starting XI against Wolves at the weekend and registered a sublime assist before Anfield gave the former Borussia Dortmund boss a brilliant send-off.

It’s now time for Slot to see what he can achieve on the red half of Merseyside and our No.19 believes the club is in a great position after the brilliant work done by Klopp and Co.

“We’re all very excited for it,” the England youth international told Liverpoolfc.com (via Rousing The Kop) . “It’s a new chapter, it’s a new challenge for everyone and it’s a fresh start. Us as players, we need to enjoy it, we need to be excited for it as well.

“We need to show the new gaffer the ways of Liverpool, but Jurgen and his coaching have definitely left something here. It’s all credit to himself and the coaching staff. We just need to enjoy it and in the summertime we can do the thinking and get ready for the next season.”

The next campaign will be a big one for the former Fulham man. He wasn’t a regular starter this season but the 21-year-old has all the ability required to nail down his spot in the side under our new boss.

His versatility means he can slot into the side either as part of a midfield three or on the right side and as a boyhood Liverpool supporter he will be keen to pick up more silverware.

He performed well against Wolves on Sunday and offers a lot of creativity and hard work whenever on the pitch. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop at the club next season.

