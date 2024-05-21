Reliable reporters share huge news regarding Liverpool duo who could be set for massive summer

Two Liverpool players could be in line to have the greatest summer of their lives, following updates from a couple of reliable journalists.

David Ornstein reported for The Athletic that Curtis Jones is set to be included in Gareth Southgate’s 30-player provisional England squad for Euro 2024 when it’s published in full at 2pm this afternoon, before being whittled down to a final selection of 26 for the tournament.

Shortly after that news broke, Paul Joyce of The Times revealed via X that Jarell Quansah will also be part of that Three Lions selection following his breakthrough season for the Reds.

Their euphoria is in stark contrast to the fate of Jordan Henderson, who won’t be going to Germany next month, having been omitted entirely after a fraught campaign involving an ill-fated and much-maligned Saudi Pro League sojourn.

READ MORE: ‘That is the key…’ – Rafa Benitez outlines what Slot must do in order to succeed at Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) Danny Murphy hints at potential Arne Slot tweak which could secure Liverpool man’s future

Neither Jones nor Quansah have been capped for England at senior level, but it seems that they’ve done enough to convince Southgate to consider them for Euro 2024 selection.

There’s still a possibility that the Liverpool duo will be among the four players to be cut when it comes to the final squad being named on 7 June, but before then the Three Lions will have two friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland for the 23-year-old for the duo to stake their claim.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 23-year-old midfielder has shone on the big stage for his country before, netting the winner and being named man of the match in England’s triumph over Spain in last year’s European Under-21 Championship final, and also being included in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old defender excelled throughout his first season at senior level for the Reds, ending the campaign strongly with goals against Aston Villa and Wolves over the past fortnight.

Whether either or both of them make the final cut remains to be seen, but to even be included in the provisional squad for Euro 2024 despite still being uncapped is a huge endorsement of how Jones and Quansah have performed for Liverpool over the past few months.

Should they make the plane to Germany, it’d be richly deserved.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!