Ex-Everton boss has delivered glorious news for Liverpool dynamo as official announcement is made

A former Evertonian has made one Liverpool player’s day following an announcement which came to light this afternoon.

One-time Goodison Park manager Roberto Martinez is now in charge of the Portugal national team, and he’s named his 26-man squad for Euro 2024 (as per fpf.pt).

The roster includes Diogo Jota, a tremendous show of faith in the 27-year-old after he missed most of the last three months through injury.

Having been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup due to an unfortunately-timed calf injury, it would’ve been so cruel on Jota to be deprived of appearing at another tournament.

Although he hasn’t played since the win over Fulham a month ago today, the Liverpool forward has clearly shown enough form over the course of the season for Martinez to reserve him a seat on the plane to Germany.

He averaged just under a goal every other game in the recently concluded campaign, netting 15 times in 32 appearances, and has also scored once in every three caps for his country (12 in 36).

Portugal will play three friendlies before their Euro 2024 opener against Czechia in four weeks’ time, so Jota will have ample opportunity to get some valuable game-time prior to the tournament.

Fingers crossed that, whenever he does feature in the build-up to the Euros, he’ll come through it without a recurrence of the injury problems which have plagued him all too frequently.

