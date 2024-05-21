(Video) New footage shows heartbreaking interaction between Klopp and Alisson on Anfield pitch

Just when we were starting to come to terms with the reality that Jurgen Klopp is no longer Liverpool manager, along comes a piece of footage to break our hearts all over again.

The German soaked in every possible minute after the final whistle of the 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday, which brought down the curtain on his glorious reign in charge of the Reds.

LFC’s social media admins have added the concluding episode of Inside Anfield on the club’s official YouTube channel this afternoon, with plenty of footage from before and after the game.

Towards the end of the video, we see Klopp posing for a photo with Alisson Becker and his family, before then sharing a few words one-to-one with the goalkeeper and wrapping him in a heartfelt hug in a raw display of emotion.

Yet another clip to add to the compilation of heartbreaking footage from Anfield on Sunday evening – the long goodbye still hurts.

You can view the exchange between Klopp and Alisson below (from 38:03), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: