(Video) Jurgen Klopp now compared to ex-US president in intriguing review of Liverpool boss

You’ll have heard it all now after outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was compared to former US president Barack Obama.

Rob Draper of the Overlap dropped the, perhaps, surprise comparison on an episode of It Was What It Was’. To be fair, it does make a certain amount of sense when evaluating our beloved German’s remarkable oratory skills and ability to captivate an audience (or, in this case, a fanbase).

The 56-year-old is, without question, one of a kind in the football management world.

We’re going to miss him dearly.

