(Video) Klopp’s moment with 27-year-old defender most fans missed

Jurgen Klopp seemingly had a million people who wanted to say goodbye to him at Anfield and one defender who was present may well have been missed by many.

Nat Phillips shared a special moment with the boss on the pitch and it shows how much the pair mean to each other.

After a massive contribution to help us qualify for the Champions League in 2021, we will all forever remember the contribution of the 27-year-old.

What makes it even better is watching the German shout: “Oh my God, that’s Nat Phillips!” before they embraced.

You can watch the video of Phillips and Klopp (from 37:03) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

