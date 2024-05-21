(Video) Klopp’s final hugs compilation shows mutual love between players and legendary manager

Jurgen Klopp is famous for many things but one aspect of his managerial style is giving his players a massive hug and that wasn’t going to change on his last day.

As each sub came on and off the pitch, it was clear that the 56-year-old wanted to make the most of each moment with his players.

Seeing the reaction from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott shows that this was very much a mutual moment of respect and love.

There’s so many reasons to miss this club icon but not seeing this on the sidelines anymore will be yet another irreplaceable example of his brilliance.

You can watch Klopp’s hugs via @766ies on X:

