(Video) Klopp’s final message to Liverpool fans as he left Anfield pitch

Jurgen Klopp’s time on the pitch at Anfield lasted a lot longer than his post-game speech and even in his final seconds, he was thinking about the fans.

Speaking to the camera, the German apologised for the fans that were still inside the stadium as he had to partake in a press conference.

It was clear that the 56-year-old wanted to try and speak to as many people as possible but wasn’t able to because of media commitments.

There will be many things that our boss will miss from being our boss but media duties are certainly not one of them.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 38:10) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

