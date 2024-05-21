(Video) Lijnders confirms interest in Liverpool defender but fears Edwards’ negotiating skills

Pep Lijnders departure from Liverpool will be felt a lot more by the players than the supporters but his impact at Anfield has been huge.

One such feature of his work was helping the young players into the first-team and that is true with Conor Bradley, as he explained with Redmen TV: “With Conor [Bradley] what did he do this year? We have a new right defender and we don’t need to buy anyone!

“He can come to Salzburg then immediatley by the way! I have a lot [of the Liverpool players on his radar] but I don’t have money. I have money but now you have Michael Edwards in charge!”

It was a lovely light-hearted way to show his adoration for the right-back whilst also appreciating the new people in charge of the Reds.

It’s likely the coach will be looking to loan some players from us in the future but Michael Edwards may prove a tough man to bargain with!

You can view Lijnders’ comments on Bradley (from 27:20) via The Redmen TV on YouTube:

