‘It will go very well’ – Liverpool fans will love what Robin van Persie has said about Arne Slot

Liverpool fans bid a final farewell to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield on Sunday with Arne Slot now confirmed as the German’s replacement.

The 45-year-old has led Eredivise outfit Feyenoord to a league title and domestic cup in the last couple of seasons and has earned plaudits for his attacking and attractive style of play.

The Reds have been tipped to build on the success achieved under Klopp during the last nine years under the stewardship of Slot and Co.

“I think (Slot is) very good, very good,” Van Persie told ESPN (via HITC). “How he wants to play is in line with Klopp’s style of play and what they are used to there. I expect them to do very well.

“Liverpool is one of the nicer clubs in England,” added the former Netherlands international. “I have been able to play for two other very nice clubs.

“Slot has already been able to practice well at Feyenoord in that rhythm. But there (in the Premier League) it moves very hard and fast for eleven to 11-and-a-half months a year. It is a very nice, new opportunity for him.

“I believe it will go very well.”

For Slot’s style of play to be somewhat compared to Klopp’s is a huge compliment and will excite Liverpool supporters.

Until a few months ago the Dutchman was someone that very few Reds fans will have heard of but we’re now looking forward to the new campaign under his stewardship.

Our squad is stacked with talent – a combination of both experienced and youthful players – but it remains to be seen whether he will want to add his own players to the group during the summer.

Only time will tell in regards to what we can achieve under the former AZ boss but we’re looking forward to the journey.

