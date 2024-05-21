Liverpool legend suggests it makes business sense to sell £44.9m player; hasn’t done enough this season

Mo Salah appeared to commit, at the very least, his short-term future to Liverpool Football Club.

The Egyptian King posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) hinting at his desire to be a part of Arne Slot’s plans for 2024/25.

Commenting on the No.11’s future, however, John Aldridge did suggest that it would make sense ‘from a business point of view’ if he did depart this summer.

“If Mo (Salah) goes, which makes sense from a business point of view, we need to get a top right-sided player who can finish and who can get goals. Slot will also need to look at the centre-forward position, but we’re quite alright in many other positions,” the ex-striker wrote in his column with the Liverpool Echo.

Aldridge prefaced this earlier: “Unfortunately Nunez has not done that enough this year. As have a lot of the strikers to be honest. Mo didn’t even score 20 league goals this season. I know he was out injured but even so, he should be scoring 25 goals a season. That’s how it is.”

The Merseysiders finished the campaign in third place following a 2-0 win over Wolves on the final day of the league season.

Will Mo Salah leave Liverpool this summer?

We’d have to imagine that’s a somewhat unlikely eventuality at this current point in time.

Saudi interest in the 31-year-old (valued at £44.9m, according to Football Transfers’ valuation system) was, of course, at an all-time high last year, with offers exceeding the £100m mark.

Could Liverpool get the same figure, or higher, this time around with only a year left on Salah’s terms?

It’s a possibility, though it remains to be seen whether it’s an eventuality that even appeals to the Egyptian.

A move to Saudi would come too early

With the greatest of respect to the Saudi Pro League – it’s a far, far cry from the quality of football played in England.

Actually, let’s go a step further: It’s a far, far cry from the quality of football played in Europe’s top five leagues.

Knowing how competitive Salah is – and not forgetting that his capabilities haven’t waned significantly – we’d be surprised to see him take the leap (or fall) to the Middle East this summer.

