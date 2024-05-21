Liverpool legend has a theory why Darwin Nunez wasn’t clapping Jurgen Klopp

Darwin Nunez attracted hysterics online from certain sections of the Liverpool fanbase during Jurgen Klopp’s presentation.

The Uruguayan was spotted not clapping for the German tactician as he emerged on the Anfield turf for the final time as Reds boss.

Footage has since emerged clarifying that the pair’s relationship is more than amicable, despite the early dogpiling on social media.

John Aldridge shared some sympathy for the No.9 in his analysis of the event in question.

“I know Darwin Nunez was seen not clapping Jurgen, but he’ll just be annoyed because he’s not been good for the last two months. He’s not been good enough, end of story,” the former Red wrote in his exclusive column with the Liverpool Echo.

He’s probably tried too hard at times. His finishing has let him down, it’s been poor, but it’s a new start. He’s not had a great season. He’s done some good things but he can be a lot better.”

The former Penarol hitman has registered 31 goal contributions in 54 games for Klopp’s outfit this term.

Are we being too harsh?

Don’t get us wrong, we’re not foolish enough to believe there’s no room for improvement as far as Nunez is concerned.

That said, he’s had a far from appalling season, which has been perhaps harshly judged off the back of a lacklustre final two months in 2023/24.

There’s no question that one of Arne Slot’s biggest tasks in his first term in charge will be working with the Uruguayan.

Bringing an overriding sense of calm to his finishing would surely be the first and most important step.

Just imagine how many goals he’d be regularly slotting in (pun absolutely intended) if he can fix that aspect of his game.

