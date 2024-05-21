‘Debatable…’ – talkSPORT duo give early assessment of Liverpool’s title prospects next season

It’s only been two days since the 2023/24 Premier League season ended, but some pundits have already been discussing Liverpool’s prospects of being in a title race next term.

It’ll be the first time in nine years that the Reds have begun a campaign with someone other than Jurgen Klopp at the helm, as Arne Slot aims to replicate the success of the man that he’s replaced in the Anfield dugout.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Ally McCoist and Jeff Stelling gave their very early verdicts on whether the Dutchman could have his team in contention for top-flight glory next April and May.

The ex-Rangers striker said: “I don’t think Liverpool will be fighting for the title next season. I’ve just got a gut feeling. I’m just not sure the younger ones are ready to come up and grab the mantle and carry on again. They fell away a little bit [this season] after a magnificent effort.

“Liverpool fell away and there was that midweek defeat at Everton. There were just little signs there that I’m not sure they have the consistency required to win the league and challenge right at the top next year.”

Stelling added: “Great squad but whether it’s quite at the level of Arsenal and Manchester City is debatable.”

That Liverpool were even in the title equation going into April this year was a testament to the incredible job that Klopp did in revitalising a squad which slumped to fifth in the previous campaign.

The injury problems which dogged the club over February and March seemed to catch up with the Reds eventually when it came to the run-in, and we can only wonder whether we’d have kept pace with Man City and Arsenal right to the end had the players not been running on empty over the final few weeks.

Another injection of quality and depth will likely be required if Slot is to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s side in his first season at Anfield, but he comes into the job with a very solid platform on which to build.

As we’ve already highlighted, and witnessed in previous years, injuries can play a huge part in shaping a team’s ambitions of truly contending for the Premier League title. That unwelcome obstacle certainly did Liverpool no favours in attempting to defend their crown in 2020/21.

A lot can happen in terms of transfer activity between now and the end of August, and it won’t be until well into the autumn that we have a clear picture as to whether or not the Reds can challenge for first place next season.

Fingers crossed that we might be in the shake-up next spring…

