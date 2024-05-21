(Video) Danny Murphy hints at potential Arne Slot tweak which could secure Liverpool man’s future

News Videos
Posted by

Danny Murphy has hinted that Arne Slot could potentially implement an instant tweak at Liverpool which could go a long way towards securing one player’s future at the club.

One of the first priorities for incoming sporting director Richard Hughes will be to secure a new contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose current deal at Anfield expires in June 2025.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Reds midfielder is confident that the vice-captain will stay put for the foreseeable future, adding that the 25-year-old’s new boss might play a part in that decision with a positional alteration.

Murphy said of Trent: “I don’t think he sees himself going anywhere else. The reality is, the sensible thing would be to wait. It’s highly unlikely, but the new manager might not fancy him at right-back, defensively.

“I think that’s highly unlikely, but if [Slot] doesn’t fancy him at right-back he might play him in midfield. I think we might see Trent sign because he’ll have a sit-down with the manager and I think he might say to him ‘You’re gonna play in midfield’.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The vice-captain has played a hybrid/midfield role with increasing regularity for club and country over the past year, and with Slot typically preferring a 4-2-3-1 formation at Feyenoord, he may yet find a place for the 25-year-old as part of a two-man midfield pivot.

That prospective tweak could also be facilitated by the emergence of Conor Bradley this season, with the Northern Ireland youngster proving very capable of playing as a starting right-back in the Premier League.

If a more permanent move to midfield would help to persuade Trent to extend his stay at Liverpool and also pave the way for his younger teammate to become a regular starter, we’re all for it.

You can view Murphy’s comments below (from 1:49), via talkSPORT on YouTube:

More Stories Arne Slot Danny Murphy Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *