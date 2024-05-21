Arne Slot explains the one big reason which swayed him towards taking the Liverpool job

Arne Slot has outlined his main reasoning for agreeing to become the new head coach of Liverpool, having left Feyenoord in order to take the job at Anfield.

The 45-year-old explained that he found the lure of the six-time champions of Europe too good to turn down and didn’t want to relinquish the opportunity when it came his way.

As per the Eredivisie club’s official website, the Dutchman said: “It is certainly not an easy decision to close the door behind you at a club where you have experienced so many wonderful moments and worked successfully with so many wonderful people.

“But as a sportsman, an opportunity to become a head coach in the Premier League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is difficult to ignore. I am grateful to Feyenoord for their willingness to cooperate in this transition.”

Slot certainly can’t be blamed for jumping at the opportunity to manage one of the biggest clubs in world football. His stock is currently at a high following three hugely successful years at Feyenoord, who are a Dutch powerhouse, and he may well have felt that this could be his one and only chance to test himself at Liverpool.

Had he opted to remain in Rotterdam but his fortunes nosedived, he might never again come into consideration for the job at Anfield, or any of Europe’s other leading lights.

The Dutchman has already shown that he can manage high expectations at De Kuip, which should stand him in very good stead for what awaits on Merseyside, where he’ll also be tasked with masterminding a prolonged run in the Champions League.

It seems that the Feyenoord hierarchy also recognised how big an opportunity this is for the 45-year-old and, while understandably holding out for what they felt was an appropriate compensation fee, didn’t want to stand his way and deprive him of this dream move.

He has an exceptionally difficult act to follow in Jurgen Klopp, but it’s a challenge that he seems to be relishing by taking on the Liverpool job.

