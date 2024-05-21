‘On the table’: Arne Slot & LFC chief scout approve of potential first summer signing

News Transfer Rumours
Posted by

Liverpool are understood to be considering Johan Bakayoko ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Belgian football insider Sacha Tavolieri reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds have admired the PSV star from afar since March 2023.

Notably, the 21-year-old carries the approval of both incoming boss Arne Slot and chief scout Barry Hunter.

The Belgian has enjoyed an impactful campaign in the Dutch top-flight, registering 28 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: How Liverpool staff have privately reacted to Arne Slot’s appointment

READ MORE: Edwards & Hughes discovered ‘blindingly impressive’ fact about Arne Slot; fans will love it

The heir to Mo Salah’s throne

Mo Salah of Liverpool – (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

At 21 years of age and playing exclusively on the right wing, it’s hard to imagine a different long-term vision for the Eredivisie star.

Much like Mo Salah, the Belgian inevitably finds himself often cutting into the opponents’ box, in which he takes an average of 6.3 touches (compared to the former’s 8.9) per 90, according to FBref.

With our No.11 appearing to commit to another season at Anfield, Bakayoko could be the ideal signing to bring on board ahead of a potential departure. Be that a year on when the 31-year-old’s contract expires in 2025, or further down the line should we be successful in extending his terms.

At such a young age, of course, there’s surely an argument to be made to convince the attacker that he’d be Liverpool’s no.1 option on the right flank in the relatively near future.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!

More Stories Arne Slot Barry Hunter Johan Bakayoko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *