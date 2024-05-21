‘On the table’: Arne Slot & LFC chief scout approve of potential first summer signing

Liverpool are understood to be considering Johan Bakayoko ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Belgian football insider Sacha Tavolieri reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds have admired the PSV star from afar since March 2023.

Notably, the 21-year-old carries the approval of both incoming boss Arne Slot and chief scout Barry Hunter.

🚨🇧🇪 EXCL. Johan Bakayoko considered as one of the names on the table of Liverpool FC for this summer !

Bakayoko’s name has been validated by Barry Hunter and Arne Slot. 🔴 #LFC like the player since March 2023. 😈 Belgian Red Devils wants in priority join a club which plays… pic.twitter.com/InRoq4Pauo — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) May 20, 2024

The Belgian has enjoyed an impactful campaign in the Dutch top-flight, registering 28 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions).

The heir to Mo Salah’s throne

At 21 years of age and playing exclusively on the right wing, it’s hard to imagine a different long-term vision for the Eredivisie star.

Much like Mo Salah, the Belgian inevitably finds himself often cutting into the opponents’ box, in which he takes an average of 6.3 touches (compared to the former’s 8.9) per 90, according to FBref.

With our No.11 appearing to commit to another season at Anfield, Bakayoko could be the ideal signing to bring on board ahead of a potential departure. Be that a year on when the 31-year-old’s contract expires in 2025, or further down the line should we be successful in extending his terms.

At such a young age, of course, there’s surely an argument to be made to convince the attacker that he’d be Liverpool’s no.1 option on the right flank in the relatively near future.

