What Southgate has now admitted about Jordan Henderson after Euros snub

Jordan Henderson will surely be seriously rueing recent decisions he’s made in his footballing career.

The manner in which the England international departed Liverpool Football Club left much to be desired. A move to Saudi Arabia then was cut short before a return to Europe with underperforming Ajax in the Eredivisie.

What does the 33-year-old have to show for it all? Certainly not a spot in England’s provisional squad for the Euros, which had been the purpose behind the former skipper’s club-hopping journey since the summer of 2023.

Gareth Southgate admitted in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano that the ‘determining factor’ behind his selection call had been Henderson’s injury in the prior camp.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Gareth Southgate: "It's difficult for me to leave Henderson out of the squad, he's always been supportive". "The determining factor was the injury he picked up in the last camp. He's missed five weeks and hasn't been able to get to the intensity required".

The grass is not greener

It has, in fact, wilted for our former captain following an ill-advised decision to leave Liverpool for a £12m fee.

Notably without having afforded the Anfield faithful an opportunity to say goodbye to the man who lifted our first league title since Alan Hansen – before the First Division morphed into the Premier League.

Make no mistake, we’re not revelling in Henderson’s misfortune. If anything, it’s genuinely sad to witness the downfall of such a beloved former member of the first-team.

A warning, perhaps, to those who continue to mistakingly (for the most part) believe in greener pastures beyond the realm of Merseyside.

