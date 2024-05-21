(Video) Van Dijk cuts interview short as emotion takes over in Klopp’s farewell

It was a day that no Liverpool fan will ever forget and Jurgen Klopp’s departure effected everyone, including Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking with Sky Sports, our captain was asked to describe what his final embrace with boss was like and said: “Tough, life goes on.”

In what seemed like a cold, short response – when watching the emotion on the Dutchman’s face it’s clear to see that he simply couldn’t say any more words.

The interview and the answer was cut short due to the sheer emotion of the day that was felt by the 32-year-old.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments (from 6:59) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

